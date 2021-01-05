What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Tuesday 5th January

Following Monday night’s announcement that England would be going back into lockdown as of today, the Prime Minister will be holding another briefing this afternoon.

Downing Street has confirmed Boris Johnson will be joined by the Chief Medical Officer for England and the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, likely to discuss the length of the new lockdown and the latest infection numbers.

There are concerns about hospitals being overwhelmed should these restrictions not curb rapidly growing infection rates, with Dr Claudia Paoloni, chairwoman of the Hospital Consultants & Specialists Association, telling BBC Radio 4: “We’re now in a situation where the risk of overwhelming the NHS at this point, over the next few weeks, is very, very high.”

The implementation of a new national lockdown follows the discovery of a mutated variant of COVID-19, which is believed to be 50 to 70 per cent more transmissible. Cases have soared in the period between Christmas Day and 4th January, with the daily number of positive tests reaching 58,784 and the UK’s death toll totalling 75,431.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Tuesday 5th January).

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Following the announcement of the new lockdown, it’s possible the daily briefings could return.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Boris Johnson’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous updates, a BBC News special has aired shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is to be the case once again, with the special starting at 4:30pm.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading today’s coronavirus update. He will be joined by Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is likely today’s briefing will further outline how the new national lockdown is expected to reduce infection rates in order to avoid the NHS being overwhelmed, and how the vaccine factors into it.

The briefing will also address the length the lockdown is expected to last, which could be until March.

“We will keep these constantly under review but […] we can’t predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22,” Michael Gove said.

“I think it is right to say that as we enter March we should be able to lift some of these restrictions, but not necessarily all,” he added.

The briefing could also offer more insight into why schools are being closed for all except key workers’ children this time around, a decision that differs from the last lockdown in England.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s address, joined by medical and scientific professionals.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, though Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped in for him last month following news of the vaccine.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

