What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Wednesday 2nd December

A coronavirus briefing has been confirmed for today, Wednesday 2nd November, following the announcement that the UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The briefing will be led by the Prime Minister and is likely to follow-up on Matt Hancock’s statements regarding the vaccine this morning.

The Secretary of State for Health confirmed that “help is on its way” on BBC Breakfast, stating that the vaccine will be rolled out as early as next week.

Today also marks the end of England’s second national lockdown, with strengthened tier restrictions set to come into place after MPs voted in favour of the Government’s revised tier system on Tuesday 1st December. Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer abstained from the vote. It is expected that Boris Johnson will give more details on England’s new tier system during today’s briefing.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to hold a news briefing at around 4:30pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous press conferences, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is likely to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Johnson is expected to expand on the news that the UK will be the first country in the world to have access to the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which could be rolled out as early as next week.

Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announced the news this morning on BBC Breakfast and on Twitter. “Help is on its way,” he wrote. “The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19. The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”

Help is on its way. The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19. The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 2, 2020

The jab offers up to 95 per cent protection against the virus and is the fastest vaccine ever developed, going from concept to reality in 10 months rather than the 10 years it would usually take to complete the process.

Today’s briefing is expected to offer more clarity around the vaccine’s rate of success, the vaccination process and timeline and what this means for the current tier system.

It will also touch on the new restrictions that have come into place os of today in England, following the end of the country’s second national lockdown.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s briefing from Downing Street.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, some of which remotely following a period of self-isolation, but other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

As of November 2020, he is currently self-isolating again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but he says he is in good health himself.

