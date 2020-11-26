What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Thursday 26th November

A new coronavirus briefing has been announced for today, Thursday 26th November, with Boris Johnson set to announce information regarding which tiers will be in place across different parts of the country when the current lockdown in England ends next week.

Health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to confirm which tier each local authority in England will fall under in the Commons at 11:30am.

Johnson is said to have held a meeting last night to review and put together the list of tiers which the Cabinet will be looking at this morning.

The Prime Minister will detail the new measures in his conference this evening.

The latest briefing comes amid reports that the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine they have been working on with partner AstraZeneca is highly effective, with data suggesting the vaccine gives upwards of 70 per cent protection, possibly rising to 90 per cent.

This is the third extremely promising vaccine-related announcement in recent weeks, following news a vaccine developed by the US firm Moderna could prevent 94.5 per cent of people from getting COVID-19, and similar results from a vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

It was reported last week that the government now hopes to run two weekly briefings – on Mondays and Thursdays – until the nationwide lockdown in England ends on 2nd December.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to hold a news briefing at around 5pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous press conferences, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is likely to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was recently self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Johnson is expected to announce more details about a new tier system to be put in place following the national lockdown in England, which is scheduled to end on 2nd December.

A tougher tier-system approach is expected to be announced, while more information on the COVID Winter Plan is also expected, regarding a potential relaxation of rules over Christmas.

Recent reports have suggested that a five-day relaxation of the rules is being considered, with the possibility of “festive bubbles” being created for the festive period.

Information regarding which tiers will be in place across different parts of the UK will be announced today, Thursday 26th November.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s briefing – but because Boris Johnson is still self-isolating after coming into contact with a Conservative MP who has tested positive with coronavirus, he will be leading the briefing remotely.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, but other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

As of November 2020, he is currently self-isolating again after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but he says he is in good health himself.

