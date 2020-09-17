Who is on BBC Question Time tonight? Host and full list of panellists

BBC’s Question Time makes a return tonight with the latest season of the political debate show.

Advertisement

After a three month break, host Fiona Bruce will be back to host the show with a virtual audience due to the current pandemic.

Given the current circumstances, and ongoing Brexit negotiations, it’s likely there’ll be lots to talk about this series.

So, who can we expect to see on the panel tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Question Time on?

Question Time airs on BBC One at 10.45pm on Thursday nights. The episode is then made available for catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Who is on the Question Time panel tonight?

Tonight, Fiona will be joined by junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi, Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, Professor Sunetra Gupta, John Caudwell – who is the co-founder of Phones 4u – and author Nicci Gerrard.

Question Time is back tomorrow night at 10:45pm on @BBCOne. Fiona is joined by @nadhimzahawi, @JonAshworth, @SunetraGupta, @FrenchNicci and @JohnDCaudwell. Our first programme of the series will take questions from a Virtual Audience in Oldham – join the discussion using #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/TfJ7hPSPYl — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 16, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi Nadhim Zahawi is an Iraqi-born British Conservative Party politician, who is a junior Minister. He has been the Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon since 2010, after the retirement of previous Conservative MP John Maples. Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Nicci Gerrard Gerrard is a writer and campaigner, a celebrated novelist and recipient of the 2016 Orwell Prize for Journalism ‘Exposing Britain’s Social Evils’. She is known professionally by her pseudonym Nicci French, which is the joint name she and her husband Sean French use to write. She has been campaigning to prevent people in residential homes being separated from their carers during the coronavirus crisis. Jon Ashworth Jon Ashworth is a British Labour Party politician who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2016 and Member of Parliament for Leicester South since 2011. Ashworth worked as an adviser to Gordon Brown and head of party relations for Ed Miliband. John Caudwell John Caudwell is a British billionaire businessman and philanthropist who co-founded the mobile phone retailer Phones 4u.

We will be live-tweeting @JohnDCaudwell's appearance on @bbcquestiontime tonight. Follow along and shout John out when you agree with his points. We're especially keen to hear him push #CaudwellPandemicRecovery #CPR???? to a much wider audience. So urgently needed! #bbcqt #RT https://t.co/J2AEARyahH — Team Caudwell (@TeamCaudwell) September 17, 2020