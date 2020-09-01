Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols to turn undercover work fighting sex trafficking into series

Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols to turn undercover work fighting sex trafficking into series

The actress, who plays Hermoine Lodge in the CW drama, is developing a series based on her work preventing sex trafficking.

Marisol Nichols

Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols is set to executive produce a series inspired by her undercover work helping to catch sex traffickers.

Advertisement

The actress, who currently plays Hermione Lodge on the CW teen drama, is developing a TV series with Sony Pictures Television based on a Marie Claire article, detailing her involvement in child sex trafficking stings.

The article, which was published in April, gave an insight into Nichols’ work with the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad and local law enforcement to catch child sex predators in domestic and international trafficking stings.

Nichols announced the news via Twitter by retweeting an article by Deadline and writing: “I have been DYING to announce this!”

Over the last six years, Nichols has assisted a number of law enforcement agencies by playing the role of a parent selling their child for sex, or a child being pimped out to a predator, working as “bait” to catch paedophiles, the article reported.

Nichols wanted to be involved with the prevention of human trafficking after appearing on shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Law & Order: SVU, and subsequently founded nonprofit Foundation for a Slavery Free World in 2014.

Few details are known about the developing TV project, which Nichols will executive produce and likely star in.

The 46-year-old actress, who starred as Nadia Yassir on Fox’s drama 24 in 2007, recently announced that she would be leaving Riverdale after four seasons playing Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother, Hermione.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” she said in a statement to CNN.

Advertisement

“We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Riverdale seasons one to four are available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Riverdale

Riverdale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

(Getty)

Luke Perry’s final Riverdale episode to air this week

Tiger King cast (Carole Baskin, Doc Mantle, Joe Exotic)

Tiger King “returning for season 2” – but could Carole Baskin sit this one out?

Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset wedding

How much did Christine’s Selling Sunset wedding cost? Planner shares behind-the-scenes details

Selling Sunset: Mary, Christine and Heather

Selling Sunset creator tight-lipped on villain edits, candid about retaking scenes