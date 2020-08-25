The One Show’s Alex Jones announces death of colleague in on-air tribute

Alex Jones paid tribute to a The One Show colleague last night after a researcher on the show tragically passed away over the weekend.

Advertisement

Charlie Mott had been with the BBC since 2018 having graduated from Bournemouth University a year earlier, and his cause of death has not yet been made public.

Speaking towards the end of the show, a visibly upset Jones said, “Now, before we go, we just wanted to pay tribute to one of out colleagues Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend.

“Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much.”

She added, “Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodbye.”

In a further mark of respect for Mott, the closing credits for the show were accompanied by silence rather than the One Show theme playing out the episode as usual.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, many other former colleagues and of Mott and those who had known him took to social media to pay tribute to him after hearing the news.

Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote, “Totally devastated, one of the nicest people I have met in this industry, always brought a smile to my face when I saw his name on the call sheet knowing I’d spend time with him.

“Talented, kind & funny, taken far too young. Will miss you Charlie boy x.”

Ands presenter and reporter Kevin Duala posted a recent photo of Mott alongside the caption, “This was just over a week ago! I can’t believe it! A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family.”

This was just over a week ago! I can’t believe it! A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences go to all the family. ????#ripcharlie ???? pic.twitter.com/0WCWKWsyCn — Kevin Duala (@kevduala) August 24, 2020

Advertisement

Producer and director Matt Pitts-Tucker added, “Such a joyous, passionate and dedicated person to work with. I’ll miss him forever. From Secret Britain to @BBCTheOneShow We saw the UK far & wide, always a constant pleasure. RIP Charlie X.”

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.