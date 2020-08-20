Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. BBC News boss says viewers may lose News at Ten or other bulletins in coming years

BBC News boss says viewers may lose News at Ten or other bulletins in coming years

Viewer habits are shifting away from terrestrial television.

BBC News

The BBC’s head of news has said traditional television bulletins may be cut over the next decade, as consumption shifts increasingly towards online.

Advertisement

Currently, BBC One has three regular news programmes, which are broadcast at 1pm, 6pm and 10pm every weekday, but these could be scaled back if viewer habits persist.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Fran Unsworth was quizzed on the future of the BBC’s news coverage, specifically on whether News at Ten will outlive the News at Six.

“Possibly, or maybe the other way round,” she responded.

Unsworth went on to give her prediction of how the landscape of television news will evolve in the next 10 years, placing emphasis on multimedia content across different platforms.

“I think TV journalism will still be around because of the power of pictures to tell a story, but it won’t necessarily be received in quite the forms it currently is,” Unsworth said.

“So I still think, ultimately in 10 years’ time, we probably won’t be consuming linear bulletins exactly. I mean, I might be wrong about that. I doubt it.

“There might be one [bulletin] a day, or something. I think there’ll be fewer of them. But I think that the power of how you tell stories through television, pictures, video will just be in a different space.

“It’ll be in the digital space, it’ll be on, you know, iPlayer. It’ll be on your tablet, your iPhone. We have to think creatively about what the product is, but that’s the direction of travel and I don’t think that’s changed.”

BBC News programmes saw a significant increase in viewership during the UK coronavirus lockdown, although this has declined in recent weeks to more normal levels.

Unsworth expected such a pattern, stating past examples of major news stories causing a short-term spike, such as the London Bridge attacks in 2017 and 2019.

For her, the most important element was establishing the BBC’s reputation among a younger generation, as a service “to be relied on” and “not just any other news source”.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about BBC News at Ten

Democrat candidate Joe Biden and Republican president Donald Trump
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ant and Dec will celebrate 30 years of friendship in a BBC Radio 2 special

Ant and Dec to share behind-the-scenes anecdotes on BBC Radio 2’s My Life In A Mixtape

Premier League fixtures

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures this weekend – and how to watch them

Partnered content NOW TV
Hollyoaks Scott and Mitchell wedding

Hollyoaks return date confirmed as wedding cliffhanger is resolved

Memento

Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #7: Memento