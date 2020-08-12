Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares her experiences in upcoming documentary on racism and colourism

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to present a one-off documentary exploring racism and colourism in the UK, for BBC Three.

The hour-long documentary will shine a light on the 28-year-old singer’s personal experiences of systemic racism as a Black woman in Britain, and “how she has come to believe that we live in a profoundly racist society”.

“Leigh-Anne has experienced racism during her life and is at a genuine crossroads,” the show’s description reads. “She is aware that having lighter skin and being a celebrity means she is sometimes said to be in a more privileged position than others. She wants to explore this and use her platform to debate these issues too.”

Speaking with family, friends and role models, Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race will see Pinnock working through important issues about racism, whilst cameras provide viewers with behind-the-scenes access to the singer, both at home and performing with Little Mix.

In a statement, Pinnock said: “I want to make this film because I have always been passionate about rights for Black people. Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family, and as I have a platform, I want to use that platform to bring this conversation to a wider audience and stand up for my Black and brown community.”

She continued: “Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won’t have to face what me and my generation have had to.”

Reports of Pinnock’s documentary about racism surfaced in June, after the pop star was spotted filming with a camera crew at Black Lives Matter protests in London.

A short clip shared on Twitter showed Pinnock listening to a speaker at the protests, which were sparked by the killing of black 46-year-old George Floyd by a white police officer in the US, before the singer took to Instagram to post a picture of herself at the protest with the caption: “A moment of unity I will NEVER forget…BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Pinnock recently appeared in Channel 4’s The Talk, a documentary in which a host of Black British celebrities and their parents speak about their experiences of racism.

Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race will arrive on BBC Three later this year.