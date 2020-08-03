Romesh Ranganathan to host Sky One’s A League of Their Own in James Corden’s absence

Romesh Ranganathan will take over principal hosting duties for the new season of Sky One’s long-running, BAFTA-winning celebrity sports panel show, A League of Their Own.

Advertisement

Longtime frontman James Corden is based in the US, where he hosts CBS’s The Late Late Show, and due to difficulties surrounding travel between the US and Britain because of COVID-19 restrictions producers say it’s not possible for him to be in the studio, but they are “working hard to have him involved in some way”.

His US commitments meant Corden was unable to host the 2019 season.

Ranganathan will host six episodes of the new season, while team captains Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will host one apiece.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

A League of their Own’s senior games producer Andrew Norgate recently said Ranganathan was a “godsend” for the show.

“Many of the professional sports people we have on won’t do any of the games,” he said. “They’re not allowed. So what Romesh brings is a fantastic willingness. Even though — and I don’t think he’ll be offended if I say this — he’s not a natural athlete.”

Producers say the teams will “try their hand at many new sporting challenges including BMX, a unique golf challenge and badminton”.

A League of their Own resumed production at its base at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire at the start of the month and the new series will premiere on Sky One and NOW TV at 9pm on 20th August, which is an extremely quick turn-around in the current circumstances.

Sky UK Ltd.

Lockdown restrictions and the COVID-19 guidelines haven’t had a negative impact on the quality of the guests who will be joining the boys in the studios for the 15th season.

Pitting their wits and their sporting knowledge will be former top heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew, British tennis player Heather Watson, Wimbledon and Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray, Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

Also on board are former Olympic hockey star (and recent Celebrity Masterchef finalist) Sam Quek, current heavyweight world boxing champion Anthony Joshua, world champion sprinter Dina Asher Smith, former Manchester City star Micah Richards and legendary breaststroker Adam Peaty.

A League of their Own is one of Sky’s most successful formats and since its debut in 2010 has run for 14 seasons and been spun off into another successful show, Road Trip. Native versions of the show have been produced in Denmark, Germany, Australia and the US.

Advertisement

New to Sky? See the best Sky TV deals. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.