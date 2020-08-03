David Attenborough teams up with rapper Dave for Planet Earth special

Sir David Attenborough has teamed up with award-winning rapper Dave for Planet Earth: A Celebration, a BBC One special aimed to “lift everyone’s spirits”.

Attenborough, whose film A Life on Our Planet is expected to open in cinemas in September, will lend his iconic voice to the documentary, which features some of the most striking footage from both Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Brit and Mercury Prize winner Dave will be on the piano with a new score from Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer and the team at Bleeding Fingers.

Speaking of the collaboration, Dave said in a BBC statement: “I’ve always been [a] fan of powerful natural history documentaries.

“This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Zimmer, who has written the scores of favourites like Dunkirk and Gladiator, added: “Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me.

“I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special. It was an honour to once again work with David, Jacob Shea and the BBC Concert Orchestra to highlight these incredible stories once again.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration is expected to air later this year – find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.