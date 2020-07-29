Netflix ‘lining up Jimmy Savile documentary for 2021’

Netflix is reportedly working on a documentary about disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile, who was exposed as a serial sexual abuser following his death.

The streaming service has built a reputation for true crime documentaries, recently launching hard-hitting titles including The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Now, Netflix are rumoured to be turning their attention to one of the most infamous scandals in British history, when prolific children’s TV presenter Jimmy Savile was revealed to be a paedophile and sex offender.

According to The Sun, the feature-length film will explore Savile’s life before his crimes were exposed, examining his relationships with famous faces and how he evaded capture despite his position in the public eye.

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix for comment on the accuracy of these reports.

Ultimately, it was an ITV documentary aired almost one year after Savile’s death that revealed his true nature, prompting a huge number of assault claims as well as accusations about cover-ups.

The TV presenter had been awarded an OBE in 1971 and was knighted in 1990 for “charitable services,” two honours which automatically expire when a person dies.

Netflix has recently strengthened its claim to being the home of true crime by reviving Unsolved Mysteries, which tackles mysterious cases that have long gone cold.

The series became another breakout hit for the service, as viewers around the world attempted to crack the strange and confusing stories it presented.

