Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. BBC releases statement after journalist uses racial slur in news report

BBC releases statement after journalist uses racial slur in news report

The BBC's Social Affairs correspondent used a racial slur whilst reporting on a racially aggravated attack.

BBC News

The BBC has issued a statement after a news reporter used an uncensored racial slur whilst live on air this morning.

Advertisement

Social Affairs correspondent Fiona Lamdin was fronting a segment about a black NHS worker who was hit by a car in a suspected racially aggravated assault, when she said the N-word whilst recalling racist language shouted at the victim by the attackers.

In a voice-over, the journalist told viewers: “Just to warn you you’re about to hear highly offensive language because as the men ran away they hurled racial abuse… calling him a n***er.”

In a statement about the broadcast, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “This was a story about a shocking unprovoked attack on a young black man. His family told the BBC about the racist language used by the attackers and wanted to see the full facts made public.”

They continued: “A warning was given before this was reported. We are no longer running this version of the report but are continuing to pursue the story.”

The report, which aired this morning, described the Bristol attack in addition to a colleague’s witness statement, which says that the suspects called the injured NHS worker a “f**king n***er” before running from the car that they hit him with.

Viewers of the BBC report took to Twitter to criticise the reporter’s use of the offensive word, with one user writing: “A white reporter just said the N word on BBC News…am I hearing this correctly?” Another wrote about how they were “absolutely flabbergasted” at the news reporter’s choice of language, adding: “Have they apologised for this disgusting behaviour?”

Channel 4 presenter Scarlette Douglas also tweeted in reaction to the broadcast, writing: “Why did she have to say it? What happened to ‘The N Word’ I’m sorry but who was behind this and who deemed it acceptable?”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Newsround presenters, Hayley Hassall, Ricky Boleto and Leah Boleto

Ricky Boleto Newsround hasn’t been axed – it’s changing as times and audiences change

Newsround

BBC to cancel afternoon Newsround bulletins

Rachel Corp 2018 Preferred

How ITV is bringing us the news in an era of coronavirus and social distancing

Ricky Studio 2016

Newsround: How CBBC’s flagship news show is covering the coronavirus during lockdown