The Queen joins a video call in preview clip from Anne: The Princess Royal at 70

Even Her Royal Highness has to put up with awkward technology.

Princess Anne in ITV's Anne: The Princess Royal at 70

ITV has released an advance clip of their new documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, which sees Queen Elizabeth II log on to a video conference call.

The somewhat cumbersome technology has become a way of life for many people in the UK, as physical office meetings had to be scrapped due to the social distancing and lockdown measures.

Most can recall at least one awkward encounter, including the Queen herself who mentions that her daughter’s face has not appeared on her computer screen when the call begins.

“You don’t need me, you know what I look like,” Anne laughs, as she introduces her mother to a team of PR experts.

The princess looks forward to being able to conduct her charity work in person again, believing that virtual events don’t compare to the real thing.

She continues: “With online technology, being in touch is one thing but it’s not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that’s what makes a difference.”

The documentary has been produced to mark Princess Anne’s 70th birthday, which is sure to be unlike any other due to continuing concerns arising from the pandemic.

In the three-minute teaser from tonight’s programme, she also discusses how she’s missed carrying out her public duties, including her role in Gatcombe’s Festival of British Eventing.

While she has found the pause “frustrating”, she goes on to acknowledge that she is fortunate to be spending time in the open countryside.

Princess Anne said: “Look around, it’s not hard here. The idea of being stuck in a block of flats with small children… I can’t imagine how difficult that would be.”

Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 airs Wednesday 29th July at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

