Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. BBC to cancel afternoon Newsround bulletins after Ofcom approves plans

BBC to cancel afternoon Newsround bulletins after Ofcom approves plans

The children's news programme is being cut from three daily bulletins to just one.

Newsround

CBBC’s Newsround is cutting its after-school broadcasts after Ofcom approved the BBC’s proposal to prioritise investment in online children’s news.

Advertisement

After 50 years of airing three daily bulletins, the BBC children’s programme will broadcast just one report in the morning from September onwards.

The plans, which were proposed by the BBC back in November 2019, are part of the broadcaster’s strategy to increase children’s news content online, with the reduced number of TV bulletins allowing for online Newsround stories to increase from an average of four a day to an average of 20.

In a statement on the BBC website, Newsround Editor Paul Plunkett wrote that a record 1.7 million users visited Newsround online during lockdown. “The number of children watching the bulletins on CBBC TV channel have been declining for a number of years so we need to shift resources to where the kids are.”

He added that the scrapped mid-morning and teatime bulletins will allow CBBC to employ its “first, full-time environment journalist” and that the show will continue to deliver in-depth Newsround Specials, with a Newsround YouTube Channel launching in September.

“Given Newsround’s long and proud heritage these changes aren’t ones we’ve taken lightly. Nor is it about saving money – the amount we spend on Newsround will stay the same,” he continued. “But these changes are necessary if Newsround is to mean as much for the next generation as it already has for the millions of kids who’ve watched it for nearly 50 years.”

Stu Rowson, Head of Discovery at BBC Children’s tweeted in response to the news, writing that this was “huge news for the future of Newsround”.

“Around 750,000 kids (estimated) watch our morning bulletin online in classrooms,” he said. “Sad day for teatime TV bulletin, but changing is the best way we can serve kids the news they need.”

In November 2019, the BBC asked Ofcom to reduce the number of required hours of live TV news broadcast from 85 hours per year to 35 per year, which would allow them to limit the five-to-ten minute Newsround bulletins to just one per day.

Newsround, which is currently presented by Ricky Boleto, Martin Dougan and Nazia Mogra on CBBC, began airing on BBC One in 1972 and has since launched the careers of Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Julie Etchingham and Helen Skelton among other journalists.

Advertisement

To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Newsround

Newsround presenters, Hayley Hassall, Ricky Boleto and Leah Boleto
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Presto Espresso Blend - Timeout - Coffee Beans 1KG

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get two bags of premium beans for £20 + P&P

With this exclusive deal from Presto Coffee, you can enjoy a saving of £12!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Tom Allen on Live at the Apollo

MasterChef resumes filming, Live at the Apollo delayed until 2021

Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who’s ex-script editor asks fans to fund spin-off for popular character

TV license

TV Licence fee set to rise in April

Tom Hardy reading a Mother’s Day bedtime story is just what we need right now