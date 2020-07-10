How to watch Boris Johnson’s Q&A today – time, live stream and latest news

After outlining key lockdown reopening news in an announcement last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address UK citizens again today in a special live (virtual) town hall address.

Although dubbed the ‘People’s PMQs’, the new format will run in addition to the usual Prime Minister Questions with MPs, which takes place in Parliament every Wednesday.

However, just like the usual weekly war of words with Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, the People’s PMQs will also be broadcast.

But when exactly is the People’s PMQs on? And how will the format work? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Boris Johnson’s speech and People’s PMQs today?

An exact time hasn’t yet been announced, but previous People’s PMQs have started at 5pm.

In total, the programme usually lasts around 15 minutes.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information regarding Johnson’s announcement and the time of People’s PMQs today.

How to watch Boris Johnson’s speech and PMQs today

Boris Johnson’s People’s PMQs will be broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The coverage is not usually aired on the BBC, ITV or Sky.

How can I ask Boris Johnson a question?

Viewers can ask questions to the Prime Minister via Facebook Live, Twitter and via the 10 Downing Street website.

Don’t worry if you can’t think of a question, though. Previous People’s PMQs have seen Johnson run out of queries early on, forcing him to ad-lib a speech about the relationship between Queen Elizabeth I and Shakespeare.

Is there a trailer for the People’s PMQs?

Yes, there actually is. And it’s, well, quite something, featuring a rock soundtrack, Larry the cat and the Prime Minister carrying a cup of tea.

“Hi folks and welcome to another edition of the People’s PMQs,” Johnson tells the camera by his desk at the trailer’s end. Next comes a crescendo of strings and a Big Ben bong to finish.

Tomorrow I’ll be hosting another episode of the #PeoplesPMQs. Send me your questions here: https://t.co/lZOlW960OF pic.twitter.com/ybK17NjvPq — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 9, 2020

Boris Johnson's People's PMQs can be watched on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube this Friday.