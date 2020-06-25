Accessibility Links

Disney Plus to become the exclusive home of Disney Channels in the UK

The streaming service will be the home of all new and archived content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior as the terrestrial channels leave Sky and Virgin platforms at the end of September.

MICKEY AND THE ROADSTER RACERS

Disney Plus is to become the exclusive home of all content from Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior in the UK.

The streaming service, which launched in the UK on March 24th, and already boasts more than 50 million subscribers worldwide, will from the end of September be the place to see all first-run content from Disney Channels, as well as the wealth of exclusive Disney Plus shows including Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and a huge archive of Disney content including the Frozen and Toy Story franchises.

The news comes as it is confirmed that Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will leave the Sky and Virgin platforms at the end of September. However, all existing content from the linear channels and all new content will remain available to Sky customers via the Disney app on the platform.

A statement from Disney read: “From 1 October,  Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

“The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered more than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the latest films, series and specials from the three Disney Channels, along with offering a rich and expansive back catalogue of Disney Channel titles in the UK, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants 3 and Phineas and Ferb.”

“The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available, with the goal of giving our fans multiple entry points to our storytelling,” the company added.

The withdrawals of Disney’s linear channels is specific to the UK only and not other European countries.

Natural history and wildlife channel National Geographic and US entertainment channel Fox are to remain on Sky and Virgin.

