BBC changes schedule to include Panorama’s George Floyd: A Killing That Shook the World

BBC One will air an episode of Panorama about the death of George Floyd and the impact of the incident across the globe in a change to the previously announced schedule.

Advertisement

George Floyd: A Killing That Shook The World will air at 7:30pm on Monday 15th June, in response to huge protests against racism and police brutality that have been held since his death.

The BBC’s official synopsis for the new episode reads as follows: “The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted the biggest protests about race and police brutality in America for 50 years. Around the world, thousands of people have joined marches against racism.

“Reporter Clive Myrie asks if this could be a moment that changes race relations in America for good. He hears from protesters, eyewitnesses and former police officers about why this killing has had such a powerful impact, and speaks to people from black and white communities in Minneapolis about their hopes and fears for the future.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The timely report will take the place of a previously announced Panorama titled Hunting the Neo-Nazis, which will now air on Monday 22nd June instead.

As recent protests have brought attention to systemic racism in our society, problematic works like Little Britain and Gone with the Wind have been removed from streaming services.

In addition, long-running reality series COPS has been cancelled after 32 seasons, as demonstrators continue to line the streets in protest against police brutality.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.