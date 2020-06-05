Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. Leigh Francis apologises for playing black people on Bo’ Selecta: “I’ve done a lot of learning”

Leigh Francis apologises for playing black people on Bo’ Selecta: “I’ve done a lot of learning”

The Celebrity Juice comedian portrayed several black celebrities in the Channel 4 comedy.

Leigh Francis

Leigh Francis, the comedian who plays Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon, has apologised for his “offensive” portrayal of black celebrities on show Bo’ Selecta.

Advertisement

With the aid of latex face masks, Francis played caricatures of the likes of Michael Jackson, Craig David and talk show host Trisha Goddard on the Channel 4 comedy series.

Amid global Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Francis said he “done a lot of talking and learning” and wanted to apologise.

“It’s been a weird few days, I’ve sat and thought about things and what I could post to try and help things,” he said in an Instagram video.

“Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo’ Selecta, I portrayed many black people. Back then I didn’t think anything about it, people didn’t say anything – I’m not going to blame other people.

“Been talking to some people – I didn’t realise how offensive it was back then.

“I just want to apologise, I just want to say sorry for any upset I caused whether I was Michael Jackson, Craig David, Trisha Goddard, all people I’m a big fan of. I guess we’re all on a learning journey.”

The 47-year-old comic – who took part in social media’s Blackout Tuesday to highlight racial inequalities – used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter in the video’s caption.

“Following recent events, I’ve done a lot of talking and learning and I would like to put this out there,” the caption reads.

“I want to apologise to anyone that was offended by Bo’ Selecta. I’m on a constant journey of knowledge and just wanted to say I’m deeply sorry. #blacklivesmatter.”

Advertisement

Bo Selecta aired on Channel 4 between 2002 and 2006 followed by a two-part Michael Jackson special in 2009.

Tags

All about Celebrity Juice

Keith Lemon Celebrity Juice Big Interview
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Hundreds of protesters gather in Manhattan’s Foley Square to protest the recent death of George Floyd, an African American man who killed after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis on May 29, 2020 in New York City. Across country protests against his death have set off days and nights of rage as its the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

How to watch the George Floyd memorial online and on TV

Black Lives Matter protest

Channel 4 to commission black British filmmakers to respond to killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter movement

just mercy

Just Mercy streaming for free as Warner Bros highlights resource for people to “learn about systemic racism”

Screen Shot 2019-01-15 at 10.24.59

Is Hayley Slater dead after booze bender on EastEnders?