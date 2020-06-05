BBC announces Tim Davie as new Director-General

Accessibility Links

The former BBC Studios boss will replace Tony Hall as head of the broadcaster.

Tim Davie

The BBC has unveiled Tim Davie as its new Director-General, taking over from the outgoing Tony Hall.

From 1st September, Davie (previously CEO of BBC Studios) will become responsible for the creative, editorial and operational leadership of the broadcasting corporation.

“This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people,” Davie said about the appointment.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform.”

Davie takes control of the BBC as the corporation faces negotiations with the government over the future of the licence fee, plus increasing competition from streaming services.

“We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organisation faces significant challenges as well as opportunities,” commented Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC Board. “I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change.”

Although his salary has been set at £525,000, Davie will be paid £450,000 until August 2021, with all BBC managers currently on a salary pay freeze.

Who is Tim Davie?

Davie, aged 53, will become the BBC’s 17th general-director, joining a list of names including Mark Thompson and John Reith.

He has held various roles inside the BBC over the past 15 years, including Acting Director-General after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012. During his five months in charge, Davie oversaw investigations into BBC conduct following the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal.

As head of the Audio & Music division in 2008, Davie was forced to tackle outrage sparked by prank calls made by Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross on Radio 2.

Before the BBC, he took marketing roles at both Pepsico and Procter and Gamble. In 2018 he was awarded a CBE for services to international trade and is currently the co-chair of the UK Government’s Creative Industries Council.

