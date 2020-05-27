BBC drops Garden Rescue from today’s schedule for BBC News Special ahead of coronavirus daily briefing

The BBC has issued an urgent schedule update for this evening – with Garden Rescue dropped in favour of a BBC News Special on BBC One.

The special will precede the government’s coronavirus daily briefing and will begin at 3:45pm, 45 minutes earlier than today’s coverage had originally been set to start.

Besides the dropping of Garden Rescue, no further changes have been made to the schedule as a result of the News Special.

Therefore Escape to the Country will still be airing from 3pm as previously billed, and the coronavirus update will lead into the 6 o’clock news as usual.

The News Special will include live coverage as Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from senior MPs about his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic – as well as the latest news from today’s regular Downing Street briefing.

It is likely that the programme may also focus on the continued fallout from the revelation that special advisor Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules, as he continues to face pressure to resign.

It is not yet clear which government minister will be providing the update today – yesterday health secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation while on the two days previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to the podium.

This is not the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments regarding the ongoing pandemic.

