BBC drops Garden Rescue from today’s schedule for BBC News Special ahead of coronavirus daily briefing

The BBC News Special will air from 3:45pm

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: People walk near the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House on October 22, 2012 in London, England. A BBC1 'Panorama' documentary to be broadcast later tonight contains new allegations about the handling by BBC2 programme 'Newsnight' concerning claims of sexual abuse allegedly carried out by fomer BBC television presenter, Jimmy Savile, the transmission of which was subsequently dropped. Police have confirmed that Sir Jimmy Savile, the BBC presenter and DJ who died in October 2011 aged 84, may have sexually abused young girls on BBC premises. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The BBC has issued an urgent schedule update for this evening – with Garden Rescue dropped in favour of a BBC News Special on BBC One.

The special will precede the government’s coronavirus daily briefing and will begin at 3:45pm, 45 minutes earlier than today’s coverage had originally been set to start.

Besides the dropping of Garden Rescue, no further changes have been made to the schedule as a result of the News Special.

Therefore Escape to the Country will still be airing from 3pm as previously billed, and the coronavirus update will lead into the 6 o’clock news as usual.

The News Special will include live coverage as Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions from senior MPs about his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic – as well as the latest news from today’s regular Downing Street briefing.

It is likely that the programme may also focus on the continued fallout from the revelation that special advisor Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules, as he continues to face pressure to resign.

It is not yet clear which government minister will be providing the update today – yesterday health secretary Matt Hancock addressed the nation while on the two days previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to the podium.

This is not the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments regarding the ongoing pandemic.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
