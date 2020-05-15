Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. BBC One changes weekend schedule to make way for daily coronavirus updates

BBC One changes weekend schedule to make way for daily coronavirus updates

Escape to the Country and Money for Nothing have been dropped

Boris Johnson

BBC One have dropped Escape to the Country and Money for Nothing from the schedule this weekend in order to make way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus updates.

Advertisement

The briefings will now air on BBC One at 3:50pm both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

This means tomorrow’s Escape to the Country will no longer be shown.

On Sunday, the programme will take the place of Money for Nothing, which has been dropped.

Johnson has been leading the daily briefings again since recovering from COVID-19 last month.

In his absence, the updates were fronted by Dominic Raab.

The Prime Minister first announced he has tested positive for the virus on 27th March and was admitted to hospital just over a week later.

We was discharged on 12th April and returned to work on the 27th.

Yesterday, London recorded just 24 new coronavirus cases and Public Health England reported it could be wiped out in the capital city by next month.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation are warning European countries to prepare for a second wave of the virus.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about coronav

Boris Johnson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Matt Hancock

What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Boris Johnson

BBC cancels Antiques Road Trip all week for coronavirus briefing

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

BBC

News report pulled after BBC presenter and guests face 'racist abuse and behaviour'