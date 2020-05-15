BBC One changes weekend schedule to make way for daily coronavirus updates
Escape to the Country and Money for Nothing have been dropped
BBC One have dropped Escape to the Country and Money for Nothing from the schedule this weekend in order to make way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus updates.
The briefings will now air on BBC One at 3:50pm both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
This means tomorrow’s Escape to the Country will no longer be shown.
On Sunday, the programme will take the place of Money for Nothing, which has been dropped.
Johnson has been leading the daily briefings again since recovering from COVID-19 last month.
In his absence, the updates were fronted by Dominic Raab.
The Prime Minister first announced he has tested positive for the virus on 27th March and was admitted to hospital just over a week later.
We was discharged on 12th April and returned to work on the 27th.
Yesterday, London recorded just 24 new coronavirus cases and Public Health England reported it could be wiped out in the capital city by next month.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation are warning European countries to prepare for a second wave of the virus.
