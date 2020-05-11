Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. The One Show moved to BBC Two to make way for today’s prime-time coronavirus briefing

The One Show moved to BBC Two to make way for today’s prime-time coronavirus briefing

Tonight's episode will be showing on BBC Two instead.

The One show

The One Show is moving from its usual spot tonight to make way for a BBC News Special featuring a news conference by the Prime Minister on the latest coronavirus guidance.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode will instead be broadcast on BBC Two replacing Dig WW2 with Dan Snow on the schedules.

The press conference follows Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons earlier today, in which the Prime Minister outlined the government’s new COVID-19 Alert system and provided guidance regarding measures to ease the lockdown.

Beyond the move for The One Show, there are a few other changes to this evening’s schedule as a knock-on effect of the change.

EastEnders will air as previously billed at 8pm, following the conclusion of the BBC News Special, and the schedule will continue as originally outlined until 10:50pm.

At that time the Panorama coronavirus schedule originally billed for 7:30pm will air, with the remainder of the night’s programmes airing slightly later than previously planned.

The BBC News Special is the second today, following an earlier programme to provide coverage of the Prime Minister’s Commons address – with Escape to the Country, Garden Rescue and Antiques Road Trip having been dropped from the schedule.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The One Show

Caroline quentin, Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Programme Name: Hospital - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 6) - Picture Shows: Bronek Boszczyk - (C) Ryan McNamara - Photographer: Ryan McNamara

Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19 – when is it on TV? What will it show?

BBC

BBC drops Escape To the Country and Antiques Road Trip for Boris Johnson statement

Boris Johnson

When is Boris Johnson speaking to MPs today? How to watch on TV and online

BBC

News report pulled after BBC presenter and guests face 'racist abuse and behaviour'