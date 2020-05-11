BBC pull report after presenter and guests face ‘racist abuse and behaviour’

BBC News was forced to pull an item last night after a reporter – along with her production team and guests – was the victim of racist abuse.

Advertisement

Reporter Sima Kotecha wrote on Twitter that she was “furious” after her team had to send home guests without appearing on air as a result of the abuse.

She wrote, “Apologies to our guests who we had to send home without putting on air after myself and team were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour – sad obstruction of reporting of a national crisis.”

Apologies to our guests who we had to send home without putting on air after myself and team were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour – sad obstruction of reporting of a national crisis. Yes I’m furious — Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) May 10, 2020

Earlier, she had tweeted, “Apologies – but man shouting terrible things at me has ruined it for everyone. I’m afraid not going to make it on the special programme.”

Meanwhile the BBC News Press Team Twitter account further explained the situation, claiming that the team were “appalled by what happened” and adding that the incident would be reported to the police.

It continued, “We will not tolerate racism or abuse of our staff.”

As per her Twitter, Kotecha had been preparing to report live from Leicester last night with reaction to Boris Johnson’s speech in which he outlined changes to the government’s coronavirus strategy.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.