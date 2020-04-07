Victoria Derbyshire presents BBC News with domestic abuse helpline number on her hand

Victoria Derbyshire wrote the number of a domestic abuse helpline on her hand before going live on BBC News.

She anchored the programme yesterday, raising awareness of the terrible situation many people now find themselves in, having to isolate with an abusive partner.

Before she went on television, she tweeted a picture of her hand with statistics about the National Domestic Abuse Hotline, which has seen a 25 per cent increase in calls and a sharp rise in website users since the lockdown came into effect.

The National Domestic Abuse hotline has seen a 25% increase in calls & online requests for help in past week During the lockdown there’s also been a daily rise in people going on the helpline website & last wk that figure was up by 150% The helpline is open 24/7 pic.twitter.com/onHBSfhERV — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) April 6, 2020

Derbyshire told The Independent: “Some people will be trapped with a violent perpetrator in self-isolation or partial lockdown and it’s even more vital to get the helpline number out there so people know there is someone right now available to take your call and help you if you are in a violent or threatening situation.

“I’d written the number on my hand to tweet a photo of it at 7am this morning and left it on my skin deliberately in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9am on BBC One.”

According to the charity Refuge, two women per week are killed by a former or current partner in England and Wales.

Those in need of help can reach the 24/7 freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247, or visit the website.