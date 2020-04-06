ITV extends #ITVKidsCreate Project owing to “huge” response

Earlier this month, ITV called on the nation’s kids to get creative during lockdown – and the nation’s kids responded.

Advertisement

Over 5,000 children sent in their artwork to the network as part of ITV’s Kids Create project.

The aim was to encourage children staying at home during lockdown to remain busy by creating designs to send in to the broadcaster – so they could be in with the chance of seeing it projected onto ITV logo idents during the channel’s ad breaks.

Each child whose work is shown will be credited on-screen.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement, ITV described the response they have since received as “huge”, and in view of which, have decided to expand the project for a longer period of time to ensure more children get to see their work on TV.

Originally, submissions made before the deadline of Sunday 19th April had the chance of appearing on-screen from today (Monday 20th April) until Sunday 26th April.

But the broadcaster has now extended this timeframe to two weeks, from today until Sunday 3rd May.

Of the project, director of viewer marketing Paul Ridsdale has said: “We know that keeping children entertained at home can be a challenge in the current climate, so we thought this project was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the nation’s budding artists, whilst also hopefully offering parents some support.”

ITV Kids Create builds on the existing ident approach, ITV Creates, which launched at the start of 2019.

ITV Creates launched as a new on-screen identity project across the ITV main channel where new idents are showcased each week, with a different interpretation of the channel’s logo created by a wide range of British artists.

Currently, ITV Creates idents running on the channel by On The Mend feature members of NHS staff and their creation.

Advertisement

Check out what’s on with our TV Guide.