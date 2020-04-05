How to watch the Queen’s coronavirus special TV address to the nation on Sunday

The Royal Family has announced that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast this Sunday (5th April).

What time os the Queen’s coronavirus speech on TV?

The special address will air at 8pm BST in the UK

How can I watch the Queen’s address on TV?

The monarch will address the current Coronavirus crisis across TV, radio and the family’s social media accounts.

The message is expected to be air across BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky News on television, and will also be broadcast on radio.

The news was announced on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

“The address was recorded at Windsor Castle.”

Is the Queen’s coronavirus address live?

No, the Queen’s speech is not live – it was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently living. It is understood the broadcast was recorded in a room of the castle with just one cameraman and the Queen in order to maintain the strict social distancing guidelines.

What will the Queen talk about in her speech?

The reason for this speech is to address the current coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that among other things the Queen will ask the nation to come together at this difficult time, thank NHS workers and emergency services for their work and send condolences to those who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

Has the Queen made speeches like this before?

It is very uncommon for the Queen to address the nation in this style. The Queen previously spoke to the nation with such a special address in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee. She also addressed the nation in 1991 during the Gulf War, in 1997 after the death of Princess Diana and after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002.

The Queen's address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April 2020.