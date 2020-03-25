Accessibility Links

Channel 4 plans lockdown wedding with Fred Sirieix as part of pandemic programming

The broadcaster has set out its plans and priorities for the ongoing quarantine period

First Dates Fred Sirieix

Channel 4 will help a couple marry in lockdown as part of its plans to help the nation through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown Wedding Live will invite viewers into the special day of a couple who had to cancel their matrimonial plans due to the recent outbreak.

They will still be able to tie the knot thanks to this experimental programme, with none other than First Dates star Fred Sirieix to oversee the unique ceremony.

Lockdown Wedding Live is part of a new slate of content to come from Channel 4 in the wake of recent unprecedented events.

The broadcaster will also air Lockdown Academy, a range of new programmes to keep families entertained throughout isolation.

Grayson Perry will create art with the nation, Kirstie Allsopp will share fun craft ideas and Jamie Oliver will be teaching recipes based on cupboard essentials.

In addition, the launch of a new daily show from Steph McGovern has been brought forward to Monday 30th March.

Channel 4 News will remain on television throughout the lockdown, covering the impact of Covid-19 and airing for an extended 90 minutes on Monday evenings.

Channel 4 has also rolled out a brand new Stay At Home graphic that will appear on-screen during every programme on all of its channels (including E4, More 4 and Film 4).

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of Channel 4, said: “In these extremely uncertain and challenging times, public service broadcasters like Channel 4 play a vitally important role in holding our nation together.

“We are here to inform the audience with trusted news and current affairs, to help them stay in touch with what’s going on around them and, just as importantly, to lift them up and make them feel connected with the rest of the world when they are isolated at home.”

Looking for ideas on what to watch while in quarantine? Check out our TV Guide for suggestions and scheduling updates.

