How to watch Sex and the City revival And Just Like That – everything you need to know

Sex and the City’s next chapter is coming to HBO Max, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic roles for a brand new 10-episode run.

Since the revival was officially announced, the internet has been abuzz with speculation about what might happen in the new series, and especially what will happen to Samantha.

Kim Cattrall, who played the character in the original series, is the only member of the main cast who won’t be returning, and Parker has now confirmed that Samantha will not be back in any form for the new series.

“Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do,” the star said while responding to a fan on Instagram.

The series was officially announced via the social media accounts of the three main stars in January and followed weeks of rumours that a revival was in the works at the streaming service.

The show originally aired between 1998 and 2004, before two feature films in 2008 and 2010 respectively, and won an extremely devoted following in addition to gaining 54 Emmy nominations throughout its run. (Learn more about how to watch Sex and the City.)

The next chapter will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), now in their 50s, and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said of the revival, “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show.

When is Sex and the City: And Just Like That released?

We’re still waiting for an official announcement about when you can expect to see the revived series, but production isn’t slated to begin until the spring, so it’s likely we won’t see it until towards the end of 2021 at the very earliest.

We’ll keep you updated as and when more official details become available.

How to watch Sex and the City: And Just Like That

The series will be available to watch on HBO Max, the streaming service from HBO which is currently only available in the US.

For US viewers, a subscription is available for $14.99 a month.

Can you watch Sex and the City: And Just Like That in the UK?

HBO Max in the UK is not currently available, and nor have any plans been announced surrounding a launch on this side of the Atlantic.

That said, it does not mean UK viewers won’t get to watch the series: HBO and Sky have a longstanding arrangement that sees many of the US channel’s shows go straight to Sky Atlantic in the UK and there’s every chance that could be the case in this instance – though nothing has been confirmed at this early stage,

Should any more information become available, we’ll keep you updated about how you can watch the series in the UK.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch Sex and the City‘s original run, we also have all the information you need.

