What should Sex and the City do with Samantha? Cast your vote now

To the delight of some and the horror of others, Sex and the City is returning with a brand new revival series without the one and only Kim Cattrall.

The news was announced on the stars’ social media pages, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis each sharing a clip of a bustling Manhattan with the words “And just like that…” appearing on the screen along with Carrie’s famous voiceover.

Carrie herself (OK, SJP) added the caption: “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”

The confirmation of a comeback for the hit show sent fans into a spin, but it’s the absence of Samantha actress Cattrall which sits at the centre of much of the heated debate.

The new series, titled And Just Like That, will consist of 10 half-hour episodes airing on HBO Max at a yet undecided date.

It’s set to pick up the story of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, now in their 50s, after fans followed their journeys through the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004, and two movies (2008 and 2010).

But what about Samantha? Cattrall previously caused a stir among the fandom when she stated in no uncertain terms that she would not be reprising her role in Sex and the City again. And SJP has now doubled down on that, replying to an Instagram comment and reiterating the fact Cattrall is most definitely sitting this one out.

“Samantha isn’t a part of this story,” she said (via TVLine). “But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

So, what do you want to see happen to Samantha when the revival hits screens?

From where we’re standing, there are four distinct options for those in charge at SATC (Parker, Nixon and Davis are all serving as executive producers, by the way): recast Sam; write her out; kill her off; replace her with a new character.

It would be a bold move, indeed, to recast the beloved character, one which may not sit well with lots of fans – but you tell us!

Writing her out of the storyline by having her move permanently to Los Angeles or something along those lines feels like a safe – if slightly sad – way of handling Cattrall’s absence.

Of course, they could kill her off – a brutal but certainly SATC-style over-the-top approach.

Or there’s the chance we could all be introduced to a new character, someone with the unenviable challenge of filling the killer heeled shoes left behind by Cattrall.

Cast your vote and let us know what you want to see happen to Samantha in Sex and the City: And Just Like That.

For more on how to watch Sex and the City: And Just Like That, check out our handy page containing everything you need to know.