David Tennant says Staged season 2 has “a bit of a twist”

David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s lockdown sitcom Staged proved an instant hit earlier this year, combining relatable gags with occasional notes of poignancy.

It was hardly a surprise when the series was renewed for a second outing; but it seems the BBC One comedy won’t be resting on its laurels for season two.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Tennant has revealed that “there is a bit of a twist” for viewers to look forward to.

“It’s the same set up as before,” he said, “Michael Sheen and I talking rubbish to each other over the internet from our respective homes, with Georgia and Anna, our other halves, keeping us from becoming too self-indulgent, not always successfully. But there is a bit of a twist to it all, which I’m not going to reveal here…”

Given that Staged season one charted the various stages of the first UK lockdown, and the second season is set to cover the relaxing (and possibly the subsequent tightening) of lockdown measures – could we see Tennant and Sheen meet up in real-life, rather than over Zoom? Or maybe even a last-ditch holiday together?

Sheen also teased more “surprise” cameos in the upcoming season. “We have a lot of amazing surprise appearances which I hope people will enjoy as much as David and I enjoyed doing the scenes with them,” he said.

He continued: “Having lovely surprises like Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson, we have lots more of those surprises in this new series.”

Staged season two will premiere on BBC One on Monday 4th January at 9.45pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.