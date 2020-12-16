How to watch The Office (US) – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

There are few things on television more universal than the workplace comedy and The Office is a testament to that.

After the original UK version (created by Ricky Gervais) became a smash-hit, US broadcaster NBC followed up with their own take on the format starring Steve Carell as the boss of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

While the first season was rather wobbly, focusing too much on the plot of its predecessor, later seasons confidently found their own comedic voice and The Office (US) went on to become one of the biggest shows on television.

As is often the case with sitcoms, fans love nothing more than revisiting their favourite episodes, so it’s handy that the show is readily available to stream.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Office (US) online.

How to watch The Office (US) in the UK

As of December 2020, all nine seasons of The Office US are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The service is available for £7.99 per month. Sign up for 30 day free Amazon Prime trial

Watch The Office US on Amazon Prime

There will be more options to stream The Office (I US) from January 2021, when Netflix has announced that the sitcom will return to its library.

The Office (US) returns to Netflix UK/IE in January. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 16, 2020

Alternatively, you can watch The Office (US) on DVD with a full boxset. Buy the complete series.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the original, here’s how to watch The Office UK.

What is The Office (US) about?

Under the guise of a documentary and using a single-camera setup, The Office (US) follows Dunder Mifflin branch manager Michael Scott and his employees during day-to-day life at the paper company’s offices. In the first season, the well-intentioned but bumbling boss has to keep up morale amidst downsizing rumours.

Interpersonal relationships, workplace dynamics and changes in the company form the basis of the series’ clever, satirical and observational plot-lines over the course of nine seasons. There are also a number of inter-office romances, including the season-spanning arc of beloved characters Jim and Pam.

How many seasons is The Office (US)?

The Office (US) has nine seasons with varying episode numbers and lengths. Most episodes are around half an hour each, though there are several hour-long episodes.

Who is in the cast of The Office (US)?

Steve Carell had a great 2005: in addition to starring in the first season of The Office as Dunder Mufflin boss Michael Scott, the actor, comedian and Daily Show correspondent also shot to fame as the protagonist of The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Awkward paper salesman Dwight Schrute, who relishes power, is played by Six Feet Under actor Rainn Wilson. Wilson earned three Emmy nominations for his work on The Office.

Dwight’s office rival, the affable and polite Jim Halpert, is played by Jack Ryan’s John Krasinski.

Jim is hopelessly in love with receptionist Pam Beesly, in an Emmy-nominated performance from Jenna Fischer (Blades of Glory).

Angela Kinsey (Haters Back Off) plays uptight accountant Angela Martin.

B.J. Novak was one of the writers and executive producers of the series, and also starred as temp-turned-employee Ryan Howard.

Also a series writer, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) plays customer service rep Kelly Kapoor.

After Steve Carell’s departure, a number of different characters took turns leading Dunder Mifflin, including Deangelo Vickers (Will Ferrell), Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) and Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate).

Where was The Office (US) filmed?

The series was primarily filmed in California at the Chandler Valley Center Studios. The series’ first season, according to star Jenna Fischer, was filmed in a real office building before moving to a studio for subsequent series.

Where is The Office (US) set?

The Office (US) is set in the real American city of Scranton, in the east-coast state of Pennsylvania. The city received a tourism boost due to the series, which welcomed tourists interested in visiting places from the show.

Why did Steve Carell leave The Office (US)?

Carell was contracted through season seven, after which he decided to leave to pursue other projects.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.