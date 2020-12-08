Accessibility Links

James Corden confirms next Gavin & Stacey special will be the “last, final part”

But when can we expect it to air?

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey

Following a year of hints, teases and denials from the Gavin & Stacey cast, it looks like speculation about whether there will be more Gavin & Stacey to follow last year’s Christmas special can finally be put to rest – for now.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, James Corden said he hoped the comedy would be returning, and that the next episode would be the last we see of Smithy, Nessa and the rest of the gang.

“I hope so much we do it,” he said. “The next one will really be the last, final part.”

However, we won’t be seeing the show out any time soon, with Corden adding: “[It]is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I’m honest, in amongst the anxiety of 2020.

“If I had any notion of trying to make another Christmas special, I don’t think I’d be able to breathe. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won’t lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey.”

Last year’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas special became the biggest scripted show of the decade, breaking viewing records across all channels.

Corden’s comments follow on from co-star Rob Brydon telling the Metro he was “torn” on whether the show should return.

“I’m always torn between wanting to get off while they still want more, but at the same time, come back and do it again because it was so enjoyable,” Brydon said.

We certainly want more, considering how 2019 Christmas Special’s huge cliffhanger ending. It’s been a year and we’re still no closer to knowing whether Smithy accepted Nessa’s surprise proposal.

At least there’s hope in the horizon. And, though we sadly won’t be getting another special this holiday season, some Gavin & Stacey cast members will reunite on Joanna Page’s BBC Radio Wales show on Christmas Day for a spot of festive fun.

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019’s Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Gavin & Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
