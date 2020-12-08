James Corden confirms next Gavin & Stacey special will be the “last, final part”

Following a year of hints, teases and denials from the Gavin & Stacey cast, it looks like speculation about whether there will be more Gavin & Stacey to follow last year’s Christmas special can finally be put to rest – for now.

Advertisement

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, James Corden said he hoped the comedy would be returning, and that the next episode would be the last we see of Smithy, Nessa and the rest of the gang.

“I hope so much we do it,” he said. “The next one will really be the last, final part.”

However, we won’t be seeing the show out any time soon, with Corden adding: “[It]is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I’m honest, in amongst the anxiety of 2020.

“If I had any notion of trying to make another Christmas special, I don’t think I’d be able to breathe. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won’t lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Last year’s Gavin & Stacey Christmas special became the biggest scripted show of the decade, breaking viewing records across all channels.

Corden’s comments follow on from co-star Rob Brydon telling the Metro he was “torn” on whether the show should return.

“I’m always torn between wanting to get off while they still want more, but at the same time, come back and do it again because it was so enjoyable,” Brydon said.

We certainly want more, considering how 2019 Christmas Special’s huge cliffhanger ending. It’s been a year and we’re still no closer to knowing whether Smithy accepted Nessa’s surprise proposal.

At least there’s hope in the horizon. And, though we sadly won’t be getting another special this holiday season, some Gavin & Stacey cast members will reunite on Joanna Page’s BBC Radio Wales show on Christmas Day for a spot of festive fun.

Advertisement

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019’s Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.