Big Mouth season 4 release date – Netflix cast, plot and trailer

Netflix’s Big Mouth has become one of the most popular adult animated comedies on television, so no doubt fans will be thrilled to hear that a fresh batch of episodes have just dropped on the service.

Season four sees Nick, Andrew and Jessi head to summer camp, where they continue to be faced with hilariously awkward puberty-related challenges.

There have been some casting shake-ups as Jenny Slate departed the role of mixed-race character Missy, who will now be voiced by stand-up comedian Ayo Edebiri.

Joining her is fellow comedy star Maria Bamford, known for her past roles on fellow Netflix sitcoms Lady Dynamite and Arrested Development, who will voice a new hormone monster resembling a mosquito.

Read on for everything you need to know about season four of Big Mouth.

Big Mouth season 4 release date

Season four of Big Mouth is available to stream now on Netflix, after dropping on Friday 4th December.

Big Mouth season 4 cast

Big Mouth has never disappointed when it comes to its roster of guest stars and season four is no exception.

Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite) has joined the cast this season, voicing a new hormone monster called Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, while Seth Rogan (Superbad), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover trilogy), Paul Giamatti (Billions), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight), Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Maya Erskine (PEN15) are also among the star-studded line-up.

Ceator Nick Kroll returns for the fourth outing alongside John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Jessi Klein (Jessie Glaser), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian), Fred Armisen (Elliot Birch), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington), and Andrew Rannells (Matthew MacDell).

However, Jenny Slate quit the role of mixed-race character Missy following the Black Lives Matter protests in June, writing in a statement at the time: “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Stand-up comedian Ayo Edebiri (Dickensian) has taken over the role of Missy for the latest season.

What will happen in Big Mouth season 4?

Season four sees the puberty-stricken tweens enter eighth grade (Year 9 if you’re in the UK), with the friends tackling “summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito”.

Over the past few series, the show has featured a number of imaginary monsters representing various emotional states – from the Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) to the Depression Kitty (Jean Smart), and so it seems fitting during a pandemic that the latest season brings with it Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford).

Tito begins to bug everybody at summer camp and starts to spawn when Nick and the gang head back to class, meanwhile love is in the air at Bridgeton Middle School, with students beginning to couple up – including rogue pairing Jay and Lola – but what will their single classmates make of the news?

Big Mouth season 4 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for season four of Big Mouth in November, teasing the utter chaos to come as Chic’s Le Freak played.

The two-minute clip gives fans a first-look at Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, Missy’s new make-over and a flash-forward episode which appears to show the characters all grown up in the future.

