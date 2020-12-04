Accessibility Links

When is the Motherland Christmas special on TV?

Julia and the other mums are back to take on Amanda's annual Christmas soiree in this upcoming festive special.

Motherland

December is finally here and the festive TV specials are out in full force, including BBC Two’s Motherland which sees Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin) juggle for the chaotic period that is Christmas.

Written by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, The IT Crowd’s Graham Linehan and comedian Holly Walsh, Motherland first arrived back in 2016, following a group of parents as they battled school-gate politics whilst trying to cope with the pressure of motherhood.

With the sitcom about to enter its third series, here’s everything you need to know about Motherland’s first very Christmas special.

When is the Motherland Christmas special on TV?

Motherland’s festive special is set to air on BBC Two on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm.

What will happen in the Motherland Christmas special?

In the upcoming festive episode, we’ll watch Julia, Kevin and Liz tag along with Meg to Amanda’s annual Christmas soiree (where the dress code is “Tinsel and Tiaras”), where they struggle to fit in with the Alpha crowd – although it’s a welcome distraction for Julia who’s sick of attending to a house full of in-laws.

“Nothing says Christmas like evil Santa, a thirty foot Christmas tree, Anne’s Christmas cocktails and very strict rules about where you can can’t drink mulled wine,” the BBC teases.

“Meanwhile, Liz is trying to ignore Christmas altogether, whilst Kevin is single-handedly stuffing, wrapped, roasting, par-boiling, laying up, washing up and decorating himself into an early grave.”

Motherland Christmas special cast

Anna Maxwell Martin returns to star as working mother Julia, as does Diane Morgan (Liz), Paul Ready (Kevin), Lucy Punch (Amanda), Tanya Moodie (Meg) and Philippa Dunne (Anne).

Motherland Christmas special trailer

The BBC released the first trailer for Motherland’s festive special on Thursday 3rd December, giving fans a look at the group’s chaotic Christmas set to dramatic sounds of Carmina Burana.

The Motherland Christmas special airs on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out out TV Guide.

