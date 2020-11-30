Will there be a season 2 of Spitting Image on BritBox?

The first series of BritBox’s Spitting Image revival went out with a bang at the weekend, with the show taking satirical aim at outgoing president Donald Trump, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After 24 years off the air, Spitting Image made its triumphant return as one of BritBox’s first original titles, with a whole host of new distorted puppets and a cast of writers including the likes of Phil Wang, Al Murray, Sophie Duker and The Simpsons’ David X. Cohen.

While the platform’s subscribers will undoubtedly miss the show’s weekly political parodies and celebrity impressions, here’s everything we know so far about season two.

Will there be a second series of Spitting Image?

Fans of the satirical sketch show will be pleased to learn that BritBox’s revival was renewed for a second season back in October.

The streamer announced the news after Spitting Image’s BritBox debut, which caused a tenfold spike in new subscribers.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another nine weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

When will series 2 of Spitting Image arrive on BritBox?

While an official release date has not yet been confirmed, BritBox has revealed that series two is expected to air in the autumn of 2021.

Season two will follow the same release schedule as series one – with nine episodes airing weekly over the course of two months.

What will happen in Spitting Image series 2?

BritBox hasn’t given much away in regards to season two, but we can expect the show’s team of impressionists and writers to lampoon the top news stories of the week – as they did for the first series – through the use of unflattering caricature-like puppets.

From Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, to Billie Eilish and James Corden, the first series of Spitting Image’s revival didn’t pull any punches when it came to mocking the biggest names on the planet and we’re sure they won’t hold back with series two – although considering the hugely unpredictable nature of the news cycle at the moment, it’s hard to predict which Spitting Image characters will receive the satirical treatment in a year’s time.

Spitting Image series 2 cast

While BritBox has not yet confirmed which cast members will be returning for season two, we’re likely to see (or rather hear) the likes of Billy West (Futurama, Disenchantment) reprise his roles of Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mark Zuckerberg and Vladimir Putin, while Jess Robinson comes back to the series to voice the likes of Meghan Markle, Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, Greta Thunberg and Nicola Sturgeon.

With the Democrats entering the White House in January, it’s also likely that Debra Wilson (Mad TV) will return to voice Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while Debra Stephenson (Queen Elizabeth II), Indira Varma (Priti Patel), Guz Khan (Rishi Sunak), Lewis MacLeod (Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock) and Matt Forde (Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Donald Trump) could reprise their roles as key members of the British government and royal family.

Is there a trailer for Spitting Image series 2?

BritBox has not yet released a trailer for series two, but we’ll be updating this page with any incoming news so watch this space!