Channel 4 announces new comedy Big Boys starring Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn

Star of Derry Girls Dylan Llewellyn will appear in Channel 4’s new comedy series Big Boys, from the makers of Stath Lets Flats.

The funny and heartbreaking six-part series is created, written and narrated by comedian Jack Rooke, and follows the unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, closeted Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and the boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny (Jon Pointing).

Jack has spent the last year at home with his mum, grieving for his late father, but he is now ready to embark on the experience of university, where he meets roommate Danny. Freshers week solidifies their bond, despite both being at dramatically different places on the spectrum of masculinity, and their friendship forms from the inevitable chaos and frenzy of a first year.

Big Boys is based on comedy writer Rooke’s award-winning live comedy shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters, and the series is a Roughcut Television production.

Rooke said: “As a kid I‘d stay up late to sneakily watch something a bit ‘queer’ on Channel 4. I‘d ask Dad: ‘Why does that bloke have his face in that other bloke’s lap?’ and he’d grin and say, ‘They’re just having a fun time!!’ Now I am thrilled to have my first comedy series with Channel 4, writing and narrating Big Boys, based on the teen years after losing my dad with all the ups and downs of grief, sexual discovery, freshers’ week and making one very special best mate. (And I’ll be sure to include some of my own ‘fun times’ too!)”

Laura Riseam, Comedy Commissioning Executive for Channel 4 added: “We are delighted to be working with Jack and the team on Big Boys. Jack’s natural ability to find humour in grief brings a beautifully specific POV to something universal and important. He has already had us in bits and we haven’t even started filming yet!”

Ash Atalla, Managing Director, Roughcut TV said: “Authenticity is so important and this story feels it could only be told by him, Jack is the real deal. We can’t wait to film Big Boys; I hope it goes on to make Jack the famous monster I know he dreams of being.”

Bad Boys will air on Channel 4 in 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.