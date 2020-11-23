When is Big Mouth season 4 released on Netflix?

Big Mouth is officially back, with the foul-mouth farce returning to Netflix with a brand new fourth series.

Advertisement

Featuring another line-up of stellar guest stars, from the likes of Seth Rogan to Lena Waithe, series four will see Nick, Andrew and Jessi head to summer camp, where they’re met once again with a whole new host of puberty-related challenges.

The upcoming series will also see comedian Ayo Edebiri take over the role of mixed-race character Missy after Jenny Slate quit the show earlier this year, writing in a statement: “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people”.

Here’s everything you need to know about season four of Big Mouth.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Big Mouth season 4 release date

Season four of Big Mouth arrives on Netflix on Friday 4th December – so you can spend the rest of the weekend binging through all 10 episodes.

Big Mouth season 4 cast

Netflix

Big Mouth has never disappointed when it comes to its roster of guest stars and season four is no exception.

Joining the cast this series is Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite), who voices new hormone monster – Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, as well as Seth Rogan (Superbad), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover trilogy), Paul Giamatti (Billions), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight), Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Maya Erskine (PEN15).

Returning for their fourth outing will be creator Nick Kroll, who voices countless characters in the series including Nick and Maurice the Hormone Monster, John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Jessi Klein (Jessie Glaser), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian), Fred Armisen (Elliot Birch), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington and other characters), and Andrew Rannells (Matthew MacDell).

However, Jenny Slate will not be returning to voice mixed-race character Missy after quitting the role following the Black Lives Matter protests in June, writing in a statement at the time: “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

She’s been replaced by comedian Ayo Edebiri (Dickensian), who’ll be making her vocal debut as Missy in the upcoming season.

What will happen in Big Mouth season 4?

Netflix

While Netflix has given little away ahead of the fourth season’s debut, the streamer has revealed that we’ll see the puberty-stricken tweens enter eighth grade (Year 9 if you’re in the UK) in the upcoming series, with the friends tackling “summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito”.

Over the past few series, the show has introduced a number of imaginary monsters representing various emotional states – from the Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) to the Depression Kitty (Jean Smart), and so it seems fitting during a pandemic that the upcoming season brings with it Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford).

Judging by the trailer, it looks as though Tito begins to bug everybody at summer camp and starts to spawn when Nick and the gang head back to class, meanwhile love is in the air at Bridgeton Middle School, with students beginning to couple up – including rogue pairing Jay and Lola – but what will their single classmates make of the news?

Big Mouth season 4 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for season four of Big Mouth in November, teasing the utter chaos to come as Chic’s Le Freak played. The two-minute clip gives fans a first-look at Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, Missy’s new make-over and a flash-forward episode which appears to show the characters all grown up in the future.

Advertisement

Big Mouth seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.