When is Dash and Lily released on Netflix?

Looking for a brand new romcom series to last you through to the Christmas period? You’re in luck – Netflix is releasing brand new series Dash & Lily.

Advertisement

Based on David Levithan and Rachel Cohn’s novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, the eight-part series follows two young New York city dwellers who begin exchanging dares, dreams and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth across the Big Apple.

With The Walking Dead‘s Austin Abrams and Good Boys star Midori Francis taking on the titular roles, this Christmas-set series is perfect for fans of the classic romcom.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dash & Lily.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Dash & Lily on Netflix?

Netflix

New series Dash & Lily arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 10th November.

What is Dash & Lily about?

The eight-part romcom follows the cynical Dash and optimistic Lily, who trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth around New York City at Christmas time.

While they initially find that they hold very different views when it comes to the festive season, they gradually discover that they have more in common than expected.

The series is based on Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, available now on Amazon.

Dash & Lily cast

Netflix

The Netflix series stars Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead, Euphoria) as Dash, while Midori Francis (Divorce, Good Boys) plays Lily.

Their joined by cast members Dante Brown (Ma, Lethal Weapon), Troy Iwata (Katy Keene, New Amsterdam), Keana Marie (Criminal Minds), James Saito (Life of Pi, Modern Love), Jodi Long (Sex and the City), Glenn McCuen (Marmaduke), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf), Jennifer Ikeda (Elementary) and Agneeta Thacker (The Blacklist).

Judging by the first-look pictures released by Netflix, the Jonas Brothers are also set to make a cameo in the show, with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas all seen performing on stage.

Dash & Lily trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Dash & Lily in October, teasing the series’ festive vibe and the protagonists’ mysterious romance.

Advertisement

Dash & Lily arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 10th November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.