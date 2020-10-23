When is Legally Blonde 3 released?

Calling Gemini vegetarians everywhere: MGM has officially revealed that the return of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3 will hit screens globally in May 2022, a full two decades plus one year after the original was a box office hit in 2001.

Advertisement

Not much has been said at this point, so we don’t know if Emmett will still be in the picture or if Elle will have a new dog, like Bruiser the Chihuahua.

When is Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

It was set to hit cinemas on 8th May 2020, pushed back from its initial release date of 14th February. But as with every big-budget project, the release schedule for Legally Blonde 3 has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it will now premiere in May 2022.

It’s expected to be a cinematic release, rather than a streaming exclusive or even a home video release like its direct-to-DVD predecessor Legally Blondes. In fact, Witherspoon’s been quite busy lately, with Big Little Lies (on Sky Atlantic) and The Morning Show (on Apple TV+).

What is Legally Blonde 3 about?

Nothing about the film’s plot has been mentioned. The first film, Legally Blonde (2001), revolved around a fashion student transferring to law school to win back her ex-boyfriend.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), saw her fired from a legal practice before pursuing her own interests in Washington, DC. At the end, it was indicated that Elle had business with the White House, which may very well be incorporated into Legally Blonde 3. Alternatively, it might be a soft reboot with Elle now a senior or even a managing partner at a law firm in the capital.

A clue on the comic direction of Legally Blonde 3 could be found in the writers who have penned the script for the “threequel”: US comedy TV star Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor (Brooklyn-Nine Nine, Parks and Recreation) worked on the project, so expect plenty of absurdity and humour when the movie arrives.

It’s not clear who will direct the movie.

Who stars in Legally Blonde 3?

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed to be reprising her role (Elle Woods) after 19 years, as well as suggested that multiple cast members from the previous two films could also be coming back.

This could include Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge or Selma Blair. The only other people confirmed to return are Alanna Ubach (Serena) and Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), the latter of whom hasn’t acted in about 10 years.

Is there a trailer for Legally Blonde 3?

If the film’s still on track, we might see something soon or a bit after Christmas. The original release date of Valentine’s Day could be an attractive time for MGM to release a trailer, but otherwise, we have no idea.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde 3 will be released in May 2022.