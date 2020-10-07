Raven-Symoné reveals her thoughts on a That’s So Raven film

Disney Channel star Raven-Symoné has opened up about the possibility of a That’s So Raven movie, 13 years after the original series ended.

The 34-year-old actress, who currently stars in Disney’s spin-off series Raven’s Home, spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the Disney Channel’s 25th anniversary in the UK and its move to Disney+, revealing that she’d be open to a That’s So Raven movie “now more than ever”.

“How cool would that be? That would be so epic,” she said. “And you know, who knows? Disney+ and Disney Channel, I am not the programmer.”

She continued: “It would be amazing to be able to be part of such a cool installation and I’m open to it now more than ever.”

A film based on the series was in the works shortly after the show ended, That’s So Raven star Anneliese van der Pol told Movie Web in 2011, however it “fell by the wayside”.

“The storyline saw us going to France. [Raven] was going to start a fashion line in France,” she revealed. “Eddie [Orlando Brown] and I were going to fly out and meet her. Of course, something tragic happens. We have to rescue the situation. But no! It’s not ever happening.”

Raven-Symoné became the first Black woman to have her name in the title of a Disney series when she began starring in That’s So Raven, a sitcom about a teenager with psychic abilities living in San Francisco which ran from 2003 until 2007.

She reprised the role in Disney’s 2017 spin-off series Raven’s Home, which follows a grown-up Raven as she raises her twin children Booker and Nia alongside her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and her son Levi.

Returning to the character after ten years felt like “going back home”, the Disney star revealed.

“It felt like like throwing that bike out of your parents’ garage and riding it again,” she said. “This is where I’m supposed to be, it felt good and there were so many people from the original series that were able to come back and visit, so many people from the network that came and you know, kind of christened the new show so that was amazing.”

Since appearing in That’s So Raven, Raven-Symoné has starred in Black-ish, Drunk History, The Bolt Type and co-hosted US chat show The View.

