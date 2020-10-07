Spitting Image to return to BritBox for second series next year

BritBox’s revival of satirical sketch show Spitting Image has been renewed for a second season, the streaming service has confirmed.

The new series debuted on BritBox just last weekend, causing a tenfold spike in new subscribers compared to the average daily rate and a strong response across social media channels.

Fresh episodes will land on BritBox every Saturday for the next nine weeks, reacting to all the latest developments in an often unpredictable news cycle.

From politicians to pop stars, each subject is given an unflattering Spitting Image character to represent them on the show, with more than 100 crafted so far based on the likes of Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Michael Gove, Barack Obama and more.

The second season of BritBox’s Spitting Image will begin airing in autumn 2021, offering more satirical commentary on the top stories of the week.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

A recent clip uploaded to the official Spitting Image YouTube channel offers a taste of the show’s edgy sense of humour, tackling the government’s handling of the current university crisis.

The original Spitting Image series aired on ITV between 1984 and 1996, with co-creator Roger Law returning to lead the creative team behind this all-new incarnation, in collaboration with Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons).

Reacting to news of the season two renewal, Law added: “Steady employment at last!”

Spitting Image continues on Saturday 10th October on BritBox.