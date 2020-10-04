See Jim Carrey as Biden take on Alec Baldwin as Trump in Saturday Night Live presidential debate parody

Long-running US satirical show Saturday Night Live featured the debut of Jim Carrey as Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden up against Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in a comic recreation of Tuesday’s Presidential debate.

The introductory voiceover teased the style of what would unfold in the 13-minute sketch.

“We thought it was important to see it again, since it might be the only presidential debate. It was pretty funny to watch… as long as you don’t live in America.”

Saturday Night Live regular comic Beck Bennett played Fox News host Chris Wallace and introduced the debate: “Good evening, I’m your moderator Chris Wallace and I think I’m going to do a really good job tonight.”

Wallace had a torrid time controlling the two presidential hopefuls in Tuesday’s first debate.

Asked if he was ready, Carrey as Biden replied, “Absolutely not, but I’ve got the beginning of 46 fantastic ideas.”

Biden was most recently played by Woody Harrelson and, before him, Jason Sudeikas.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is a mainstay of US television, broadcasting for 45 years and introducing the likes of Kristen Wiig, Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell and Eddie Murphy to the world.

The sketch also featured Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph’s vaunted impression of Democratic vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

President Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis came in for some attention from the comedy writers. When Biden first appeared on stage he whipped out a tape measure to make sure his podium was two metres away from Trump’s.

Later, Baldwin as Trump declared: “The China virus is a hoax – and saying that will probably come back to haunt me later this week.”

The sketch memorably featured Biden trying to control his anger by listening to a Harry Styles meditation podcast, and the former One Direction star appeared in a thought bubble. Biden also “muted” Trump with a remote control so we could “just not to hear his voice for a single goddamn second, let’s bask in the Trumpless-ness.”

Biden’s forgetfulness also came in for a comic work-over. “Look here’s the deal … nope, lost it!” Biden said, then to himself: “Your country is counting on you to just stand here and look lucid.”

