When is romantic comedy Emily In Paris’ Netflix release date?

Though it was originally set to air on America’s Paramount Network, romantic comedy Emily In Paris was later scooped up by Netflix for an international audience and is now available globally on the streaming platform.

“Say oui to possibility,” urges the trailer for Emily in Paris, while our protagonist’s friend drives home the point with the words: “Paris is the most exciting city in the world. You never know what’s going to happen next.”

Emily (played by Lily Collins) is an American who’s just landed her dream job in her dream city; but it won’t be smooth sailing. Will she click with her new colleagues? Will she survive the workplace drama? And will she find love with her hot neighbour?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series from Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Romantic comedy Emily In Paris will arrive on Netflix on 2nd October 2020.

The season will consist of ten 30-minute episodes – if you want to know whether it’s worth a watch, check out our Emily in Paris review.

What is Emily In Paris about?

As Netflix’s synopsis puts it: “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

“Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

The drama is written, created and executive-produced by Darren Star, best known for creating the TV shows Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City.

Emily in Paris also features costume designs by the legendary Patricia Field, who is famous for her work on Sex and the City, Ugly Betty, and The Devil Wears Prada, and the Emily in Paris soundtrack is full of upbeat French tracks – from classics like Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose, to modern indie songs from the likes of pop group Husbands’ Dream.

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris?

Yes! We now have a full, official trailer

We’ve also been treated to a short teaser trailer, set to the track “Best Life” by Koyotie.

This brief montage showcases Lily Collins in a variety of wonderful/outlandish outfits as she enjoys all that the French capital has to offer:

If you’re looking at the stunning locations and wondering where Emily in Paris was filmed, follow the link to check out our location guide.

Who is in the cast of Emily In Paris?

Leading the Emily in Paris cast in the title role is Lily Collins, who also serves as a producer. Collins (daughter of the musician Phil Collins) is an actress, model and writer whose recent credits include Les Misérables (as Fantine), The Last Tycoon, Tolkien, Okja, and To the Bone.

She’ll co-star alongside Ashley Park, best known as a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star.

Further cast members include Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Arnaud Viard and Elizabeth Tan.

Tan, who currently stars as Vera Chiang in ITV’s The Singapore Grip, told RadioTimes.com about her upcoming role as in Emily in Paris: “That’s really exciting. So that started off as a Paramount production, and then Netflix just got really excited and bought it. It’s by the genius Darren Star… and that show, I think, is going to really just be huge. And Lily Collins is in it. I play one of the friends. She’s a wild party girl, very different from Vera.”

Emily in Paris was shot on location in Paris and throughout France.

