This year has thrown a lot of unpleasant surprises at us, so it’s a nice change of pace when a fun one comes along instead.

Fans of classic ’90s comedy Father of the Bride were thrilled when Netflix announced the cast would be reuniting for a special event, taking place almost 30 years after the release of the first film.

Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kieran Culkin are among the names taking part, revealing how the Banks family have coped with the coronavirus pandemic and more.

The special is being put together to benefit World Central Kitchen, which aims to get food to vulnerable people at times of great crisis, such as in the wake of a natural disaster.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Father of the Bride: Part 3(ish):

When is the Father of the Bride reunion?

Netflix’s Father of the Bride reunion will take place this Friday 25th September at 3pm PT/6pm ET, which equates to 11pm BST for fans wishing to tune in from the UK.

How to watch Father of the Bride reunion

As it’s a charity event, the Father of the Bride reunion won’t be restricted to only Netflix subscribers, taking place across multiple platforms at the same time.

Viewers can watch on Netflix’s official YouTube channel, or alternatively from Netflix’s official Facebook page, by navigating there for the aforementioned start time.

Which of the cast members are joining the reunion?

As teased in the official trailer, Father of the Bride: Part 3(ish) has assembled an impressive roster of stars from the original film, including Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short.

Also confirmed to be taking part is Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern and Kieran Culkin, who has become an international star recently through his role on HBO’s acclaimed satirical drama, Succession.

The trailer also teases “a few special guests”, but there’s no word just yet on who those could be.

Will there be a Father of the Bride 3?

Not exactly. Warner Bros is interested in more Father of the Bride, but it is currently pursuing a reboot with an all-new cast, with screenwriter Matt Lopez (Bedtime Stories) penning the script, according to Collider.

So, for the original cast, this might well end up being both a reunion and a send-off before a new generation of comedy stars get to take a stab at this charming story.

Father of the Bride: Part 3(ish) is available to stream on Friday 25th September.