Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have Friends reunion at Emmys

Not even a pandemic can break up these friends.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Friends fans had a pleasant surprise at the Emmys last night, when sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited for a skit.

Host Jimmy Kimmel started a video call with Aniston just prior to her category being announced, only to find that she was watching the ceremony with her old co-stars.

Though he feigned shock, Aniston said that they have been “roommates since 1994”, the year that the iconic comedy first arrived on television screens.

Ozark star Jason Bateman also made a cameo appearance, jokingly calling Kimmel “the host with the most… rudeness”, referencing a video call earlier in the event.

Aniston went on to assure him that Bateman was only living with them “until he goes off to college”, before darting off claiming that their dinner was ready.

Check out the moment in full below:

Aniston was nominated for her performance in Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, where she plays a newsreader fighting to keep her prestigious job amid a shocking scandal.

Ultimately, the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series went to Zendaya instead, who wowed critics with her turn in coming-of-age drama Euphoria.

Friends fans have plenty more to look forward to as the complete original cast will reunite for a special unscripted event on US streaming service HBO Max, which is yet to confirm a UK broadcaster.

The long-rumoured one-off will see the cast discuss and reflect on the series, which remains one of the most popular shows in the world almost two decades since it aired its final episode.

Aniston made an earlier appearance at the beginning of the ceremony, helping Kimmel to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series, an award she herself won in 2002.

Friends is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Friends

Friends cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
