Mrs Brown’s Boys has become as much a staple of Christmas as tinsel and a roast turkey dinner, with a festive special of the popular sitcom having aired every year since 2011.

But with the coronavirus pandemic having affected so much film and TV production this year, and Brendan O’Carroll having previously claimed a 2020 show was unlikely, fans have been wondering whether we’ll see the return of Agnes Brown and the rest of the clan this Christmas.

Will Mrs Brown’s Boys be on TV this Christmas?

There’s no confirmation from the BBC just yet, but the signs suggest that we will indeed be treated to yet another festive special.

In September, star Danny O’Carroll – who plays Buster Brady on the show – tweeted that he’d received information about production dates for new episodes of the show.

He wrote: “Just got the shooting dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK!”

Just got the shooting dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK! ???? — Danny O'Carroll (@BbMrsbrownsboys) September 10, 2020

And later in September the Daily Mirror reported that the show would be making an appearance in the festive schedules.

A source was quoted as saying: “The BBC agreed with Brendan on bringing some joy to Christmas. It is great news and will bring cheer to many viewers. Brendan too can have a field day trying to bring humour about life with Covid, all while bringing his amazing gags to the world.”

The source continued: “The deal is agreed. They just need to cover concerns about health and safety surrounding the full cast, and the timings, and it should be golden.”

Of course, until we get official confirmation from the BBC, we can’t know for sure if we’ll definitely be reunited with the gang for Christmas, but it’s certainly looking positive!

Normally, two festive specials are aired each year, with one on Christmas Day followed by a further episode on New Years Day – and it is unclear if this will be the case again this year.

Given the main cast for the show has been through very few changes, we’d expect the usual stars including Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Eilish O’Carroll, Rory Cowan, Paddy Houlihan and Fiona O’Carroll all to return in the event of a 2020 special.

