When is Semi-Detached series 2 on TV?

BBC Two comedy Semi-Detached follows the life of a has-been wedding DJ, Stuart, played by Not Going Out star Lee Mack.

The first season aired earlier this year, and played out in real time, and sees his life spiral downhill as his suburban life is thrown into turmoil when his (much younger) girlfriend goes into labour, with Stuart forced to call on his ex-wife to get to hospital.

Following the six-part series’s initial run, will the BBC renew Semi-Detached for another season? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Semi-Detached season 2 on TV?

The BBC comedy Semi-Detached hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest episodes.

The final episode of Semi-Detached season aired on 10th September 2020 on BBC Two.

What is Semi Detached about?

Series lead Lee Mack previously explained the show’s real time storylines, stating, “In a normal sitcom, if I leave the bedroom they’d just have the next shot of me being over the road, but on Semi-Detached the camera follows me down the stairs, out the door… everything is real time.”

He continued, in an interview with Express, “Every step is filmed to give a feeling of thirty minutes in a man’s life. And that’s the essence of what the show is, thirty minutes in a man’s life that’s falling apart.”

Who is in the cast of Semi Detached?

In addition to Mack’s turn as Stuart, a wedding DJ, the cast also includes Ellie White (Princess Beatrice of York in The Windsors) as Stuart’s partner April, and Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro as Stuart’s ex-wife.

Also starring is Neil Fitzmaurice (Jeff from Peep Show) as jailbird brother Charlie; Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare as Madonna; and The Office’s Patrick Baladi as Ted.

It’s not yet known whether the full cast would return for a potential second season.

Semi Detached season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Semi-Detached as of yet, but you can view season one’s here to get a taste for the series.

Semi-Detached aired on BBC Two from August 2020 and can currently be viewed on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide