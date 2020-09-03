Sky One’s parenting sitcom Breeders is returning for a second season, having resumed filming in the late summer following a production hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Freeman (Black Panther) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life) star as Paul and Ally, a couple whose parenting struggles are laid out starkly in funny and unflinchingly honest storylines.

Here’s everything you need to know about Breeders season two.

When is Breeders season 2 on TV?

Production resumed on the second season on 31st August 2020, following a 16-week suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shooting is taking place in London, where the crew and cast will need to adhere to strict protocols in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The series was renewed for a second season back in May 2020. Martin Freeman said in a statement, “So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”

Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals.

Breeders season 2 cast

The show was co-created by series star, Martin Freeman, alongside Chris Addison (The Thick of It) and Simon Blackwell (Back), the latter also serving as a writer on several episodes.

RadioTimes.com previously described Breeders season one as “smart, spiky and hilarious” in a four-star review.

Sky UK

Although there are no plot details available yet for season two, last season starred Freeman and Daisy Haggard as the central couple, Paul and Ally. Their young children are called Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles), and are the primary source of the couple’s frustrations.

Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) also featured in the series after he unexpectedly appeared on the couple’s doorstep – armed with some very strong opinions and family baggage, but met an unexpected demise after being caught in a traffic accident.

Meanwhile Paul’s own parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), differed from the younger couple in their ideas about parenting.

Breeders season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Breeders season two, but we’ll update this page as soon as one is birthed.

