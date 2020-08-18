Hasan Minhaj announces Patriot Act has been cancelled at Netflix

Patriot Act creator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that the highly acclaimed topical Netflix series has come to an end after six series.

The comedian and former Daily Show contributor took to Twitter to announce the news, which comes around two months after the most recent volume came to an end in June.

Minhaj tweeted, “What a run @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game.

“My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

The series began in 2018 saw Minhaj explore the the modern cultural and political landscape in an informative but humorous way by tackling a different issue each week.

Throughout the show’s run it was met with a positive critical response – winning several accolades including an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards.

The series was also popular with viewers, and news of its cancellation has already prompted thousands of reactions on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment.

In total 40 episodes of the series were released on the streaming platform each lasting under 30 minutes and covering a vast range of topics including Affirmative Action, Mental Health, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump’s Presidency and the Coronavirus Pandemic.

As yet, no reason has been provided for the cancellation – and although it means there will be no further episodes, the six series that have been released will continue to be available on Netflix.

