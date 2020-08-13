American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Netflix release date – latest news

The American Pie franchise has already spawned a total of eight films (yes, really) – but it’s been almost a decade since the last new entry was released in 2012.

But now, a new film is on its way, with American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules having been picked up by streaming giant Netflix ahead of a release later in 2020.

As the title suggests, the new film is taking a female-centric approach to the franchise – and you can expect all the usual ‘wild parties’ and ‘sexy adventures’ that the series has been known for, in addition to an appearance from a Stifler.

The film will be set, as usual, in East Great Falls – and will once again following a group of high school students get up to all sorts of hijinks, this time a group of teenage girls.

The official synopsis reads, “It’s Senior year at East Great Falls! Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want their last year of high school.

“The boys won’t know what hit them when these sassy sweethearts are calling the shots. Wild parties, sexy adventures and a Stifler bring the heat in this hot new slice of American Pie!”

Read on for everything you need to know about the latest sequel.

When will American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules arrive on Netflix?

As with several of the spin-off entries into the American Pie franchise, Girls Rule is being described as a “straight to DVD” release, and will be able to buy – both in physical and digital formats – first.

Shortly afterwards it will make its way to Netflix – but we’re still waiting on an exact date for this at the moment. We’ll keep you updated if we hear anything more precise.

Who is in the cast of American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules about?

The four characters at the heart of the new film (Annie, Kayla, Michelle and Stephanie) are all newcomers to the franchise.

Annie is played by Madison Pettis (Cory in the House), who is a former Disney Channel star, while Kalya is portrayed by fellow Disney Channel stalwart Piper Curda (I Didn’t Do It)

Meanwhile the role of Michelle is taken on by Natasha Behnam, who has previously appeared on an episode of crazy Ex-Girlfriend, while perhaps the most outwardly notable part – that of Stephanie Stifler – is played by Lizze Broadway (Here and Now).

The cast also includes Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet as Grant, Diary of a Wimpy Kid’s Zachary Gordon as Emmet and 2 Broke Girls star Ed Quinn as Kevin.

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules trailer

You can get a feel for the wild parties to follow by watching the trailer below:

American Pie movies in order

In total this will be the ninth film in the franchise – with four in the main series in addition to five with the ‘American Pie Presents’ moniker.

The 9 films in order of release are:

American Pie American Pie 2 American Wedding American Pie Presents: Band Camp American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile American Pie Presents: Beta House American Pie Presents: The Book of Love American Reunion American Pie Presents: Girls Rule

However you may wish to watch American Reunion between American Wedding and American Pie Presents: Band Camp – that’s if you want to watch all four films in the main series before dipping into the straight to video spin-offs.

